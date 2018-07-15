Ryan Fox opens up about emerging from legendary father's shadow

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has opened up about emerging from the shadow of his father, All Blacks great and now selector, Grant Fox.

Ryan and Grant Fox Source: Photosport

Currently in the middle of a breakout stint on the European Tour, Fox sits one shot back of the leader after the third round at the Scottish Open in Aberdeen, having finished runner-up at the Irish Open last week.

Speaking to The Guardian, Fox spoke about the decision to choose golf as a career path, rather than follow in his legendary father's footsteps.

"I love rugby but in the end I caught the golf bug and I'm sure most golfers can attest to that," Fox said.

"Once you catch the bug it's pretty hard to think of anything else. I think it's been a pretty good decision.

Fox also spoke about the pressure he endured, expected to live up to his father's stature within the New Zealand game.

"I used to hear: 'Let's smash Fox's kid' a lot, and that wasn't overly fun especially when some of the boys you play would be 110 kilos and strong and fast. That really wasn't fun."

"I have to say it's a lot nicer being a golfer than it was being a rugby player.