 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Golf


Ryan Fox opens up about emerging from legendary father's shadow

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has opened up about emerging from the shadow of his father, All Blacks great and now selector, Grant Fox. 

Ryan and Grant Fox

Ryan and Grant Fox

Source: Photosport

Currently in the middle of a breakout stint on the European Tour, Fox sits one shot back of the leader after the third round at the Scottish Open in Aberdeen, having finished runner-up at the Irish Open last week.

Speaking to The Guardian, Fox spoke about the decision to choose golf as a career path, rather than follow in his legendary father's footsteps.

"I love rugby but in the end I caught the golf bug and I'm sure most golfers can attest to that," Fox said.

"Once you catch the bug it's pretty hard to think of anything else. I think it's been a pretty good decision.

Fox also spoke about the pressure he endured, expected to live up to his father's stature within the New Zealand game.

"I used to hear: 'Let's smash Fox's kid' a lot, and that wasn't overly fun especially when some of the boys you play would be 110 kilos and strong and fast. That really wasn't fun."

"I have to say it's a lot nicer being a golfer than it was being a rugby player.

"I'm very proud of what Dad did in his career, and I think he's pretty proud of what I'm doing at the moment as well."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Crusaders lock Scott Barrett celebrates his try with teammate Kieran Read. Crusaders v Highlanders. Super Rugby, round 19, Wyatt Crockett Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 6th July 2018. Photo Copyright: Craig Morrison / www.photosport.nz

Four Kiwi sides to battle it out as Super Rugby quarter-finals confirmed

2

Israel Dagg confirms move to Japan, out of All Blacks contention in 2018

3
Ryan and Grant Fox

Ryan Fox opens up about emerging from legendary father's shadow

4
Mahe Drysdale in single sculls heat

Manson, Drysdale seal spots in Rowing World Cup finals as Kiwis dominate

00:56
5
The 23-time Grand Slam champion fell to defeat against Angelique Kerber.

'Supermum' Serena Williams fights back tears in Wimbledon runner-up speech – 'I have so much to look forward to'

15:29
Corin Dann talks to Local Government New Zealand President David Cull about two big financial challenges facing councils - climate change and ageing infrastructure.

Q+A Business Podcast: Climate change and ageing infrastructure, big financial challenges facing councils

Corin Dann talks to Local Government New Zealand President David Cull.

A graphic showing the likelihood of storm surge in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Safety warnings issued as storm forecast to batter Auckland this weekend

A low pressure system from the north is forecast to bring heavy rain and severe gales to the region.

00:40
They still have to be extracted from the caves, and are reportedly "too week to move".

New details emerge of how boys and football coach became trapped in Thai cave for two weeks

A casual jaunt to relax after soccer practice turned into a life or death situation that gripped the world.

Demetrius Pairama

Family of 17-year-old found dead in vacant Auckland home heartbroken and searching for answers - 'she was loved by many'

Jacqueline King, the aunt of Demetrius Pairama, described her niece as adventurous and outgoing.

03:28
Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to fight for her ancestral land in Ihumatao, South Auckland.

Meet the young Auckland woman taking the fight to protect her ancestral land to the UN

Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to protect land in Ihumātao, South Auckland.