Ryan Fox opens up about emerging from legendary father's shadow

Source:
Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has opened up about emerging from the shadow of his father, All Blacks great and now selector, Grant Fox.
Ryan and Grant Fox
Source: Photosport
Currently in the middle of a breakout stint on the European Tour, Fox sits one shot back of the leader after the third round at the Scottish Open in Aberdeen, having finished runner-up at the Irish Open last week.
Speaking to The Guardian, Fox spoke about the decision to choose golf as a career path, rather than follow in his legendary father's footsteps.
"I love rugby but in the end I caught the golf bug and I'm sure most golfers can attest to that," Fox said.
"Once you catch the bug it's pretty hard to think of anything else. I think it's been a pretty good decision.
Fox also spoke about the pressure he endured, expected to live up to his father's stature within the New Zealand game.
"I used to hear: 'Let's smash Fox's kid' a lot, and that wasn't overly fun especially when some of the boys you play would be 110 kilos and strong and fast. That really wasn't fun."
"I have to say it's a lot nicer being a golfer than it was being a rugby player.
"I'm very proud of what Dad did in his career, and I think he's pretty proud of what I'm doing at the moment as well."
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport