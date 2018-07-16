Ryan Fox misses long range eagle putt, finishes sixth at Scottish Open

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has finished sixth at the Scottish Open, after a mixed final round saw him drop out of contention in Aberdeen.

Beginning the day in a tie for sixth, one shot behind Sweden's Jens Dantorp, Fox started brightly on the back nine, making even par until a birdie on the 14th.

However, a bogey on the 15th meant his advantage was relinquished, another birdie on the 18th saw Fox in the mix heading towards the front nine.

A birdie on the second aided the Kiwi's cause, before another bogey on the fifth hole ended any chance of Fox's victory.

One final birdie on the sixth served as nothing more than a consolation for Fox, who finished his round at -2, and -14 for the tournament to hold a four way tie for sixth spot.