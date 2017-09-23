 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Golf


Ryan Fox misses cut for Portugal Masters after tough start to second round

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Ryan Fox has missed the cut at the Portugal Masters after a series of missed opportunities in the second round this morning.

Fox carded an even-par 71 to sit at one-under for the tournament, two shots below the cut line.
Source: SKY

Fox finished an even-par 71 for his round to sit one-under for the tournament – two strokes short of the cut line at Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura.

Fox’s five birdies were marred by three bogeys and a rough double bogey on the par four 18th to finish 13 strokes behind leader Nino Bertasio.

The Italian will enter the third round with a one shot lead over Marc Warren and Lucas Bjerregaard.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:31
1
Fury caused a small scuffle between camps with his antics but none of it seemed to affect the champ.

Watch: IT'S ON! Scuffle breaks out after fired-up Hughie Fury loses his cool with Joseph Parker at weigh-in staredown

2
Lima Sopoaga's baby girl, Milla.

'If I have to wait another 799 days... the gift I was blessed with is worth it' - Proud AB Lima Sopoaga shares first pic of baby girl

3

'I just don't know what my body will allow me to do' - Tiger Woods unsure how long until he can return to golf

4
The Liions' coach says his side have been welcomed everywhere they go.

Warren Gatland disappointed with Lions flanker's over-training criticism during All Blacks series

00:29
5
They may not have gotten the result, but Benji Marshall proved he still has it!

Benji brilliance! Broncos playmaker comes off the bench, turns back the clock with vintage razzle dazzle

01:31
Fury caused a small scuffle between camps with his antics but none of it seemed to affect the champ.

Watch: IT'S ON! Scuffle breaks out after fired-up Hughie Fury loses his cool with Joseph Parker at weigh-in staredown

Fury's antics caused a small scuffle between camps but none of it seemed to affect the champ.

01:43
The plane left Christchurch for Scott Base early Friday morning.

A full year on ice ahead, as first flight of Antarctic research season touches down

The plane left Christchurch for Scott Base early Friday morning.

02:16
Rescuers desperately tried to reach those inside after Mexico City building collapse.

Survivors still being pulled from rubble four days on from giant Mexico earthquake

The Mexico City Government said 60 people in all have been rescued since the quake hit on Wednesday.

03:31
Trash talk has been part of the spectacle of international boxing for decades.

Watch: The rise and rise of trash talk - From Mayweather v McGregor to Parker v Fury

Trash talk has been part of the spectacle of international boxing for decades.

00:24
The first-five will travel to Argentina after Lima Sopoaga's withdrawal from the squad.

Beauden Barrett jokes All Blacks resting 'too good to be true' after emergency Argentina call up

The first-five will travel to Argentina after Lima Sopoaga's withdrawal from the squad.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 