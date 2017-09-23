Ryan Fox misses cut for Portugal Masters after tough start to second round

Source:
Ryan Fox has missed the cut at the Portugal Masters after a series of missed opportunities in the second round this morning.
Fox finished an even-par 71 for his round to sit one-under for the tournament – two strokes short of the cut line at Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura.
Fox’s five birdies were marred by three bogeys and a rough double bogey on the par four 18th to finish 13 strokes behind leader Nino Bertasio.
The Italian will enter the third round with a one shot lead over Marc Warren and Lucas Bjerregaard.
