Ryan Fox misses cut for Portugal Masters after tough start to second round

Ryan Fox has missed the cut at the Portugal Masters after a series of missed opportunities in the second round this morning.

Fox finished an even-par 71 for his round to sit one-under for the tournament – two strokes short of the cut line at Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura.

Fox’s five birdies were marred by three bogeys and a rough double bogey on the par four 18th to finish 13 strokes behind leader Nino Bertasio.