Ryan Fox makes the cut at US Open, Woods, McIlroy, Speith all falter in second round

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has made the cut after the second round at the US Open at Shinnecock Hills, New York.

New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox Source: Getty

Having finished yesterday's opening round tied for 20th, Fox started his front nine with a par, before bogeys on the second and sixth meant he was two-over at the halfway point.

A birdie on the 13th was followed by a double bogey on the 14th, before another birdie on the 16th saw the Kiwi finish the day at +2 for the round, +5 for the tournament and tied for 25th.

Fox trails the leader, Dustin Johnson of the USA, by eight shots going into the third round tomorrow morning.