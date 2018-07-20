Ryan Fox makes bright start to PGA Championship in Missouri

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has made a great start to the PGA Championship in Missouri, in touch with the leaders with a first round score of -2 at the Bellerive Country Club.
Starting the day with a birdie on the opening hole, Fox would add another on the eighth to finish his front nine, blemish free.
Things would take a turn for the worse however, with bogeys on the 11th and 15th sending him back to an even par.
From there though, the Kiwi rallied, finishing the day with back-to-back birdies, coming away at an even par on the back nine.
Fox trails the current leader, Rickie Fowler of the USA (-5) by three shots heading into tomorrow's second round.