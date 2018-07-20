 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Ryan Fox makes bright start to PGA Championship in Missouri

1 NEWS
Topics
Golf

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has made a great start to the PGA Championship in Missouri, in touch with the leaders with a first round score of -2 at the Bellerive Country Club.

Starting the day with a birdie on the opening hole, Fox would add another on the eighth to finish his front nine, blemish free.

Things would take a turn for the worse however, with bogeys on the 11th and 15th sending him back to an even par.

From there though, the Kiwi rallied, finishing the day with back-to-back birdies, coming away at an even par on the back nine.

Fox trails the current leader, Rickie Fowler of the USA (-5) by three shots heading into tomorrow's second round.

CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND - JULY 19: Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays his shot from the 13th tee during round one of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 19, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Jan Kruger/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)
Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays his shot from the 13th tee during round one of the British Open. Source: Getty
Topics
Golf
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:05
Taumoepenu grew up in the tiny village of Pea but now he’s plying his trade in San Francisco.

From harvesting crops to making the NFL: The inspiring Hollywood tale of Tongan linebacker Pita Taumoepenu
2

'He struggled in midfield' - Ian Foster gives blunt analysis on Jordie Barrett's All Blacks chances at centre
3

Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle dies, aged 36, after battle with cancer - 'Greatest husband and father we could ever have'

4

Kiwi UFC star Israel Adesanya calls himself 'the black Kiwi, the real All Black' - wants title fight with Aussie Robert Whittaker
5

'He's the face of my division' - Kiwi MMA prospect Kai Kara-France on landing UFC contract and training under flyweight champ Henry Cejudo
MORE FROM
Golf
MORE
LYTHAM ST ANNES, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: Lydia Ko of New Zealand plays a shot from a bunker on 6th green during day two of Ricoh Women's British Open at Royal Lytham & St. Annes on August 3, 2018 in Lytham St Annes, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

England's Georgia Hall wins women's British Open, Lydia Ko finishes in a tie for 11th

Kiwi golfer Greg Turner rockets into contention at PGA Seniors Championship
LYTHAM ST ANNES, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: Lydia Ko of New Zealand plays a shot from a bunker on 6th green during day two of Ricoh Women's British Open at Royal Lytham & St. Annes on August 3, 2018 in Lytham St Annes, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

NZ golfer Lydia Ko in a tie for eighth after second round of British Open

01:04
It took him an hour to come up with all the moves, but he had fun doing it.

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson to square off in November showdown in Las Vegas

'I just thought it was right' - pro golfer donates prize money to Jarrod Lyle's family after Aussie's death

1 NEWS
Topics
Golf

An American golfer has donated his prize money to the family of former Australian pro Jarrod Lyle after he died last night.

Bryson DeChambeau earned NZ$37,450 in prize money yesterday when he won the Long Drive Competition at the PGA Championship but decided Lyle's family needed it more after the Australian lost his long battle with leukaemia.

Jarrod Lyle in hospital with his children. Source: Facebook/Jarrod Lyle.

"It's so sad and his kids, they're suffering from it and his whole family is," DeChambeau said.

"I just thought it was the right thing to give it to them - they deserve that and they need that more than anything right now."

The family has also received donations from Tiger Woods and Spaniard Jon Rahm since Lyle opted to stop receiving treatment last week.

Bryson DeChambeau said Lyle's family deserves his $25,000 prize. Source: PGA Championship / Twitter
Topics
Golf
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:22
At least 29 children were among the victims in the northern region of Saada.

More than 40 dead, including children, after Saudi-led coalition airstrike hits bus in Yemen

NZ born England cricketer Ben Stokes tells court he joined fracas to protect duo who were being abused with homophobic slurs

'They have already paid enough' - calls for no fees for sexual abuse survivors who want their automatic name suppression lifted

Kiwi UFC star Israel Adesanya calls himself 'the black Kiwi, the real All Black' - wants title fight with Aussie Robert Whittaker

John Armstrong's opinion: Jacinda Ardern's handling of potential economic downturn has been ordinary

'Oh my God' - US golfer Jim Furyk forced to jump away from falling fence mid-interview at PGA Champs

1 NEWS
Topics
Golf
North America

USA golfer Jim Furyk had a close escape, narrowly escaping a falling fence during an interview ahead of the PGA Championships at Bellerive Golf Course in Missouri.

Footage of the interview shows Furyk begin to answer a question near the 18th green when he suddenly looks up and dives away as the reporter comes into shot while shielding himself.

“Oh my God,” one person says.

People then run towards the camera asking if people are okay.

The narrow escape occurred when a picket fence gave way as fans were trying to chase autographs.

The collapse of the fence caused some spectators to fall almost 2.5 metres, though no serious injuries occurred.

“The safety of spectators is our top priority. This afternoon the temporary fencing in the spectator areas around the course was inspected and reinforced to ensure it is secure,” the PGA tour said in a statement in response.

Jordan Spieth was reportedly just metres away from the incident as well and signed a glove for a young fan involved. 

Topics
Golf
North America