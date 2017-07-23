Ryan Fox makes bright start at European Tour event in Malaysia

Source:NZN
Kiwi No.1 golfer Ryan Fox has shown signs of rediscovering his touch in a bright start to the latest European Tour event in Kuala Lumpur.
Fox blended six birdies with two bogeys in hot and humid conditions to card a four-under 68 at the Maybank Championship, leaving him in a share of 10th.
He is three strokes behind Englishman Chris Paisley, who is fresh off his maiden Tour win at the recent SA Open.
Fox, 31, has made a modest start to the season, failing to finish in the top 25 of his first five events.
He missed the cut in Dubai last week, leaving him ranked 102nd on the Tour's points ranking.
