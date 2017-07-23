Ryan Fox makes bright start at European Tour event in Malaysia

Kiwi No.1 golfer Ryan Fox has shown signs of rediscovering his touch in a bright start to the latest European Tour event in Kuala Lumpur.

Ryan Fox Source: Getty

Fox blended six birdies with two bogeys in hot and humid conditions to card a four-under 68 at the Maybank Championship, leaving him in a share of 10th.

He is three strokes behind Englishman Chris Paisley, who is fresh off his maiden Tour win at the recent SA Open.

Fox, 31, has made a modest start to the season, failing to finish in the top 25 of his first five events.