Ryan Fox makes bright start at European Tour event in Malaysia

Kiwi No.1 golfer Ryan Fox has shown signs of rediscovering his touch in a bright start to the latest European Tour event in Kuala Lumpur.

TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 16: Ryan Fox of New Zealand tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of the AAM Scottish Open at Dundonald Links Golf Course on July 16, 2017 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ryan Fox

Source: Getty

Fox blended six birdies with two bogeys in hot and humid conditions to card a four-under 68 at the Maybank Championship, leaving him in a share of 10th.

He is three strokes behind Englishman Chris Paisley, who is fresh off his maiden Tour win at the recent SA Open.

Fox, 31, has made a modest start to the season, failing to finish in the top 25 of his first five events.

He missed the cut in Dubai last week, leaving him ranked 102nd on the Tour's points ranking.

