Ryan Fox in the hunt at British Masters, Michael Campbell misses cut after horror second round

The first two rounds of the British Masters have produced mixed results for Kiwi golfers with Ryan Fox sitting just three shots off the lead while 2005 US Open champion Michael Campbell has missed the cut.

Fox shot consecutive rounds of 67 to trail behind Italian Leader Renato Paratore, who is 11 under after the opening two rounds in Newcastle.

Fox fired off five birdies in his second round with only a bogey on the 18th marring his day, leaving him in a tie for eighth.

Things were much worse for Campbell, who couldn’t follow up his opening round 68 this morning and misfired with an 80 today, consisting of eight bogeys and one double bogey.

Campbell finished in a tie for 125th with just four golfers behind him.

