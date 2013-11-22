Ryan Fox in danger of missing cut at KLM Open

Ryan Fox must summon his best form for five holes in the Netherlands or risk missing the cut.

Ryan Fox in action during the first round of play at the New Zealand Open at Clearwater. Source: Photosport

Kiwi golfer Fox was sitting a shot outside the cut line when wet weather brought a premature end to day two of the KLM Open in Spijk.

Some mixed form left the 30-year-old on one-over through 13 holes on Friday, to follow his opening even-par 71.

He came undone on the par-four first hole, shooting double bogey there in both of his rounds.

Fox shares 67th place with 16 others, all probably needing to pick up a shot to play the weekend.