Ryan Fox implodes at British Open, drops to tie for 58th after second round

Having broken records in his first round at the British Open, Kiwi Ryan Fox has come crashing back down on the second day in Northern Ireland, carding +4 to slump into a tie for 58th.
Coming into the second round tied for fourth, Fox's day got off to the worst possible start, dropping a shot on his very first hole, having to settle for a bogey.
The Kiwi would slip even further down with another bogey on the third hole, before making up some ground with a birdie on the fifth - finishing his front nine at -1.
Things would only get worse for Fox on the back nine though, with a bogey on the 11th before another on the 14th.
A birdie on the 15th saw Fox slightly stop the bleeding, but one final bogey on the 18th left the Kiwi all but out of contention heading into the weekend.
Fox trails leaders JB Holmes and Shane Lowry by nine shots heading into tonight's third round.