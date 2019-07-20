TODAY |

Ryan Fox implodes at British Open, drops to tie for 58th after second round

1 NEWS
More From
Golf

Having broken records in his first round at the British Open, Kiwi Ryan Fox has come crashing back down on the second day in Northern Ireland, carding +4 to slump into a tie for 58th.

Coming into the second round tied for fourth, Fox's day got off to the worst possible start, dropping a shot on his very first hole, having to settle for a bogey.

The Kiwi would slip even further down with another bogey on the third hole, before making up some ground with a birdie on the fifth - finishing his front nine at -1.

Things would only get worse for Fox on the back nine though, with a bogey on the 11th before another on the 14th.

A birdie on the 15th saw Fox slightly stop the bleeding, but one final bogey on the 18th left the Kiwi all but out of contention heading into the weekend.

Fox trails leaders JB Holmes and Shane Lowry by nine shots heading into tonight's third round.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi dropped out of contention after a second round score of +4 in Northern Ireland. Source: SKY
More From
Golf
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kimberlee Downs is joined on TVNZ’s weekly rugby show by 1 NEWS’ Scotty Stevenson and Andrew Saville.
The Front Row: World Cup countdown begins, All Blacks stats-attack and Scotty storms out
2
The Samoan Pacific Nations squad has been training in Auckland this week, bringing together players from far and wide, including a new breed of Aussies.
Manu Samoa inadvertently given a helping hand from Australia before RWC
3
Sam Burgess. Vodafone Warriors v South Sydney Rabbitohs, NRL Rugby League round 12, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. 26 May 2018. Copyright Image: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz
Rabbitohs captain Sam Burgess out indefinitely after drip inserted into heart
4
Brad Thorn grilled James O'Connor before allowing him to sign with Reds - 'We were pretty direct'
5
Wallabies prop Taniela Tupou attacked, robbed in South Africa
MORE FROM
Golf
MORE
1 NEWS

'Beers on me' - Kiwi shouts a round after hole-in-one at US Open
Michael Campbell during the Champions day at the new Par 3 course at the Hills, before the 100th New Zealand Open, The Hills, Arrowtown, New Zealand. Wednesday 27 February 2019, © Photo: Michael Thomas / www.photosport.nz

Michael Campbell off to horror start at Senior PGA Championship
FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Danny Lee of New Zealand lines up his putt on the 18th green during the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 16, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Christian Petersen/PGA of America/PGA of America via Getty Images)

Danny Lee off to sensational start at PGA Championship, sits alone in second one shot off leader Brooks Koepka
Tiger Woods smiles as he walks off the seventh tee during the final round for the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Tiger Woods keen to compete at Tokyo Olympics - 'That would be a first for me'