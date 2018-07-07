Ryan Fox hits birdie on final hole to take lead at Irish Open

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has continued his astonishing display at the Irish Open in Donegal, sitting in a share for the lead at the tournament halfway point after a second round score of -3.

Starting on the front nine, Fox made a stumbling start to his second round, with a bogey on the third hole.

However, back to back birdies on the sixth and seventh holes, before another bogey on the ninth meant that the Kiwi went to the back nine at even par.

On the back nine though, Fox came to life, not dropping a single shot, and coming away with birdies on the 10th, 16th and 18th to finish his second round at -3, -8 for the tournament.