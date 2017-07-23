Ryan Fox falls down Abu Dhabi leaderboard after rough final round

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has settled for a share of 32nd place at the Abu Dhabi Championship after losing ground over the weekend.

Ryan Fox Source: Getty

Playing his first tournament of the new European Tour season, Fox surged into 11th courtesy of a six-under 66 in his second round on Friday but slid out of contention with 72 and 73.

His seven-under tally left him 15 strokes behind winner Tommy Fleetwood, who stormed home with a 65 to finish two clear of English compatriot Ross Fisher.

Elsewhere, New Zealand's two other leading professionals struggled.

No.1 Danny Lee missed the the final-round cut at the US PGA's CareerBuilder Challenge in California.

His third-round 74 in La Quinta left him six shots outside the cut on one-under.

Kiwi No.3 Michael Hendry was five strokes off the cut line on five-over at the Singapore Open, the Japan Tour's opening event.