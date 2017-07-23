 

Golf


Ryan Fox falls down Abu Dhabi leaderboard after rough final round

NZN

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has settled for a share of 32nd place at the Abu Dhabi Championship after losing ground over the weekend.

TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 16: Ryan Fox of New Zealand tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of the AAM Scottish Open at Dundonald Links Golf Course on July 16, 2017 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ryan Fox

Source: Getty

Playing his first tournament of the new European Tour season, Fox surged into 11th courtesy of a six-under 66 in his second round on Friday but slid out of contention with 72 and 73.

His seven-under tally left him 15 strokes behind winner Tommy Fleetwood, who stormed home with a 65 to finish two clear of English compatriot Ross Fisher.

Elsewhere, New Zealand's two other leading professionals struggled.

No.1 Danny Lee missed the the final-round cut at the US PGA's CareerBuilder Challenge in California.

His third-round 74 in La Quinta left him six shots outside the cut on one-under.

Kiwi No.3 Michael Hendry was five strokes off the cut line on five-over at the Singapore Open, the Japan Tour's opening event.

Spaniard Sergio Garcia was a dominant winner on 14-under.

