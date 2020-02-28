Ryan Fox drifts away from British Masters leaders after carding even-par third round

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has drifted off the lead at the British Masters in Newcastle this morning.

Ryan Fox. Source: Photosport

Fox carded an even-par 71 in his third round to drop six places to a tie for 14th at eight-under par eight shots behind the leader, Italy's Renato Paratore.

He had been tied for eighth place, just three shots off the lead, after two rounds - a better result than fellow New Zealander Michael Campbell who missed yesterday's cut after carding a round of 80 which included eight bogeys and a double bogey.