Ryan Fox, Danny Lee producing the goods in respective tournaments

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox is sitting pretty in the French Open as one of just 13 players to break par in this morning's third round (NZT).

Fox bagged a one-under par 70 in Paris to secure an overall score of three-under par, and push him up 12 places to equal 16th.

He is just five shots behind leaders Alexander Bjork and Peter Uihlein, from Sweden and the United States respectively.

The 30-year-old struggled to find his groove early on, hitting two front-nine bogeys, but bounced back in style at Le Golf National with three back-nine birdies to rocket up the leaderboard.

It follows on from excellent second-round work on the French fairways, as Fox nabbed a four-under par 67 after a difficult opening day.

He'll have the chance to make an unlikely title tilt in Monday's final round (NZT), in what is his first full season in European competition.

Fox, a Kiwi Olympian and the son of former All Blacks playmaker Grant Fox, finished equal 26th in last weekend's tour event in Munich.

Fox's results in Munich also coincided with strong form from other Kiwis, as Danny Lee nabbed equal third in the Travellers Championship in Connecticut.