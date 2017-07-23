Ryan Fox to compete in NZ Open - 'The one I would love to win more than any other'

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has confirmed he'll compete at next year's New Zealand Open, saying the Queenstown event is one of the most important to him on his calender.

The 32-year-old has returned to New Zealand after competing on the European Tour and told RNZ the NZ Open would be a special title to add to the five he's already earned as a professional.

"It is probably the one tournament I would love to win more than any other and get my name on the Brodie Breeze Trophy," Fox said.

"It remains one of the most important tournaments in my year and one I look forward to greatly, especially returning to Queenstown and playing those great courses."

At this year's NZ Open, Fox finished in a tie for 11th, six shots off winning Australian Zach Murray.