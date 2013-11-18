Ryan Fox climbs Qatar leaderboard with third round birdie blitz

Source:NZN
Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox birdied six of his last 10 holes in the third round of the Qatar Masters to set himself up for another solid finish on the European Tour.
New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox
Fox's round of five under-67 was only bettered by three rivals on Saturday at Doha Golf Club as he surged 39 places to a share of 18th.
His seven-under tally is eight strokes behind leader Jeunghun Wang, who sits three clear of Spaniard Nacho Elvira and South African Jaco Van Zyl.
Fox is in line for third top-20 finish in three Tour starts, having placed ninth at the Australian PGA Championship in December and 19th in Abu Dhabi last week.
