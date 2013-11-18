 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Golf


Ryan Fox climbs Qatar leaderboard with third round birdie blitz

share

Source:

NZN

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox birdied six of his last 10 holes in the third round of the Qatar Masters to set himself up for another solid finish on the European Tour.

New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox

Fox's round of five under-67 was only bettered by three rivals on Saturday at Doha Golf Club as he surged 39 places to a share of 18th.

His seven-under tally is eight strokes behind leader Jeunghun Wang, who sits three clear of Spaniard Nacho Elvira and South African Jaco Van Zyl.

Fox is in line for third top-20 finish in three Tour starts, having placed ninth at the Australian PGA Championship in December and 19th in Abu Dhabi last week.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Joeli Lutumailagi scored two long range tries in his side's 26-10 Cup quarter-final win over NZ.

Video: Fijian flyer stuns NZ Sevens with incredible pace, scoring impressive double

00:30
2
Joeli Lutumailagi scored two long range tries in his side's 26-10 Cup quarter-final win over NZ.

Live updates: Tietjens' Samoa reach 13th place final after easy win over Papua New Guinea

00:32
3
Turns out Bieber is a dab hand with the hockey stick, as he showed in an All Star match in LA today.

Watch: He shoots, he scores! Justin Bieber shows classy moves on the ice in celebrity ice hockey match

00:34
4
Interrupting a 23-time grand slam champion with your ringtone after she's just won the Australian Open probably isn’t the best way to get her attention.

Watch: Serena gives reporter death stare after phone goes off during celebratory press conference

00:24
5
Tim Mikkelson scored his 181st try to move into fifth on the all-time top scorers list in Sevens rugby.

As it happened: England, Blitzbokke and All Blacks Sevens come out as Wellington frontrunners after round robin play

'The time is right to recognise her positive impact' - Prince Harry and William commission statue of Princess Diana

The statue will be erected in Kensington Palace 20 years on since her death in 1997.

00:48
Those travelling in a car which was hit by a fleeing vehicle weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the car.

'It's a miracle they're alive' – passengers flung from vehicle after car was hit by fleeing driver

Those travelling in a car which was hit by a fleeing vehicle weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the car.

'Ongoing mobile connectivity issues ' - Spark customers still experiencing problems after outages

Mobile and broadband network was out across the country.

'Ongoing mobile connectivity issues ' - Spark customers still experiencing problems after outages

Mobile and broadband network was out across the country.

00:48
Those travelling in a car which was hit by a fleeing vehicle weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the car.

'They were actually ejected out the back window'- SUV passengers lucky to be alive after fatal Manukau crash

One person is in a critical condition, three others are serious and one other has suffered moderate injuries.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ