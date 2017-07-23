Ryan Fox claims highest European Tour finish after soaring up leaderboard to third in final round

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has finished tied for third at this weekend's European Tour event in Kuala Lumpur after a stunning fourth-round performance, including a first-hole eagle.

Ryan Fox Source: Getty

In what is a career-best performance on the European stage, Fox thundered his way to a fourth-round six-under par 66 in yesterday's Maybank Championship action.

As a result, he surged up the leaderboard to sit alongside Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal on 18-under overall and three shots from the top.

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma won the event with 21-under overall.

The 31-year-old Fox started his day on the best possible note in Malaysia with an eagle on the first hole, just a day after hitting an albatross in the same spot.

He duly ruined his good work with a bogey on the second hole, but recovered to hit six more birdies across the fourth round.

It's also his first top-25 finish this season.