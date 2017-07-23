 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Golf


Ryan Fox claims highest European Tour finish after soaring up leaderboard to third in final round

share

Source:

NZN

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has finished tied for third at this weekend's European Tour event in Kuala Lumpur after a stunning fourth-round performance, including a first-hole eagle.

TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 16: Ryan Fox of New Zealand tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of the AAM Scottish Open at Dundonald Links Golf Course on July 16, 2017 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ryan Fox

Source: Getty

In what is a career-best performance on the European stage, Fox thundered his way to a fourth-round six-under par 66 in yesterday's Maybank Championship action.

As a result, he surged up the leaderboard to sit alongside Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal on 18-under overall and three shots from the top.

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma won the event with 21-under overall.

The 31-year-old Fox started his day on the best possible note in Malaysia with an eagle on the first hole, just a day after hitting an albatross in the same spot.

He duly ruined his good work with a bogey on the second hole, but recovered to hit six more birdies across the fourth round.

It's also his first top-25 finish this season.

Earlier in tournament proceedings, Fox managed to card three successive rounds of 68 and set himself up for Sunday's bull run.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Johnny Reid’s swerve to reduce the impact prevented what could’ve been a horrific incident.

Watch: Kiwi driver lucky to walk away from high-speed crash at chaotic Bathurst


00:15
2
Fiji have beaten South Africa 24-17 to win the Cup final in Hamilton.

As it happened: Classy Fiji edge South Africa to win thrilling Cup final in Hamilton Sevens


00:15
3
Fiji have beaten South Africa 24-17 to win the Cup final in Hamilton.

Fiji come up with magical play to steal victory over South Africa in Hamilton Sevens Cup final

01:47
4
Sir Patrick Hogan will step aside from his passion, after 61 years in the business.

Karaka Sales record second-highest turnover ever, led by sale of colt bred by Sir Patrick Hogan

5
TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 16: Ryan Fox of New Zealand tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of the AAM Scottish Open at Dundonald Links Golf Course on July 16, 2017 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ryan Fox claims highest European Tour finish after soaring up leaderboard to third in final round

02:36
Only seven survivors have been found and family members have attended a church service in Auckland.

Opinion: How many more preventable disasters do we need to see in the Pacific?

1 NEWS Pacific correspndent Barbara Dreaver says the Kiribati ferry disaster again shows resources for domestic shipping and ferry services are appalling in the Pacific.

02:42
Two teenage boys swimming with three others were swept away and drowned.

Watch: 'It was a miracle' - intensive care paramedic describes difficult Waitakere rescue operation

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter crewman Russell “Rusty” Clark says survivors were lucky to escape a swollen river.

00:15
Fiji have beaten South Africa 24-17 to win the Cup final in Hamilton.

As it happened: Classy Fiji edge South Africa to win thrilling Cup final in Hamilton Sevens

Fiji have beaten South Africa 24-17 in the Cup final at first Hamilton Sevens at Waikato Stadium.

00:59
Two bodies have been located in a river in Waitakere near where three people were reported missing after being swept away.

'The brother that was always there for me' - friends pay tribute to teens who died in Waitakere Ranges flash flood

Two made it to safety, and a third was winched to safety by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.


02:24
The Prime Minister today continued her tour of Northland, a region where her Government faces some big challenges.

'We can’t do it alone' - Jacinda Ardern promises a partnership with Maori on problems they face

The PM says the Government can only make the gains it wants if it works in partnership with Maori.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 