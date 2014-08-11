 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Golf


Rickie Fowler blows US open lead to open up four-way tie at the top

share

Source:

AAP

World No.9 Rickie Fowler has relinquished the lead during through the second round of the US Open.

Rickie Fowler acknowledges the crowd

Source: Associated Press

The 28-year-old started day two with a one-shot cushion but a one-over-par 73 opened the door for a four-way tie for the lead at seven-under shared Paul Casey (71), Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood and Brooks Koepka (all 70).

As day two action draws to a close, Fowler has fallen to a share of fifth at six under, alongside compatriots Jamie Lovemark and JB Holmes (both 69).

Earlier, Australian Marc Leishman maintained his solid position on the leaderboard, shooting a gutsy even-par round of 72

Leishman is currently sharing 13th place, three shots off the pace.

England's Casey had an action-packed second round. He birdied five-straight holes, starting with the 17th after teeing off on the 10th, but that run only served to negate a triple bogey on 14 as well as bogeys on 12 and 15 to card a one-under 71.

The projected cut-line for the top 60 players and ties is one-over.

Starting the day in a respectable position of even-par, Adam Scott sealed a likely early exit with a disappointing 75.

Jason Day's struggles continued. He picked up one shot on his first nine, after an opening-round 79, but a double bogey on the fifth and a second-round 75 sunk him to finish 10-over for the tournament.

Fellow Australians Wade Ormsby (six-over after a second 75) and Nick Flanagan (10-over after a 79) are also looking at a weekend off.

Jordan Spieth sits just inside the cut-line at even-par through 16 holes, while playing partner and defending US Open champion Dustin Johnson is flirting with a missed cut at three-over.

Rory McIlroy's 71 wasn't enough and he'll miss the cut at five-over.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:16
1
The All Blacks coach has suggested that Warren Gatland is calling in the cavalry ahead of the Test series.

Welsh quartet brought in to bolster Lions side with Steve Hansen guessing more are to come

00:26
2
The bruising Hurricanes lock looked more like an excited kid as he crossed the chalk - can you really blame him though?

All Blacks player ratings: Retallick, Lienert-Brown shine as Samoa swept off Eden Park

00:56
3
The Team USA skipper avoided answering a question about a second race boat.

Video: 'You guys will fall for anything' – smirking Jimmy Spithill taunts media at suggestion Oracle will use second boat in America's Cup defence

00:30
4
Wales' Cory Allen will be feeling the effects of this tackle from Halaifonua for a while.

Watch: Chehoo! Welsh player laid flat by huge hit from Tongan fullback David Halaifonua

00:29
5
The Tongan pre-match challenge was a sight to behold before last night's 24-6 loss to Wales.

Watch: Eden Park erupts as Tonga's Sipi Tau challenge leaves Wales trembling

00:33
Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

'You only get one set of parents' – grieving brother, son seeks answers on missing family following London fire tragedy

Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Tonga's Prime Minister apologises to Bill English following revelations seasonal workers exchanged alcohol and drugs for sex with teens

1 NEWS revealed the behaviour last night.


Opinion: Actions of Tonga's Prime Minister have been 'disgraceful and hypocritical' and it's time for him to step down with grace

Barbara Dreaver says Akilisi Pohiva once had the courage of a lion.


04:21
NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNIFEC.

Government needs to 'prioritise children' to bring down youth suicide rate

NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNICEF.

00:30
The two sides performed their haka last night in Rotorua as they prepare for their matches against the Lions and England on Saturday night.

Video: Room shakes as passionate Maori All Blacks and Black Ferns face off in thunderous haka challenge in Rotorua

The respect and mana shown is something to behold.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ