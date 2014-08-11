Rickie Fowler blows US open lead to open up four-way tie at the top

World No.9 Rickie Fowler has relinquished the lead during through the second round of the US Open.



The 28-year-old started day two with a one-shot cushion but a one-over-par 73 opened the door for a four-way tie for the lead at seven-under shared Paul Casey (71), Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood and Brooks Koepka (all 70).

As day two action draws to a close, Fowler has fallen to a share of fifth at six under, alongside compatriots Jamie Lovemark and JB Holmes (both 69).



Earlier, Australian Marc Leishman maintained his solid position on the leaderboard, shooting a gutsy even-par round of 72



Leishman is currently sharing 13th place, three shots off the pace.



England's Casey had an action-packed second round. He birdied five-straight holes, starting with the 17th after teeing off on the 10th, but that run only served to negate a triple bogey on 14 as well as bogeys on 12 and 15 to card a one-under 71.

The projected cut-line for the top 60 players and ties is one-over.



Starting the day in a respectable position of even-par, Adam Scott sealed a likely early exit with a disappointing 75.



Jason Day's struggles continued. He picked up one shot on his first nine, after an opening-round 79, but a double bogey on the fifth and a second-round 75 sunk him to finish 10-over for the tournament.



Fellow Australians Wade Ormsby (six-over after a second 75) and Nick Flanagan (10-over after a 79) are also looking at a weekend off.



Jordan Spieth sits just inside the cut-line at even-par through 16 holes, while playing partner and defending US Open champion Dustin Johnson is flirting with a missed cut at three-over.

