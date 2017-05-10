 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

Golf


Referee gives linesman RED card after he begins to throw up during Scottish football game

share

Source:

BBC

The match day official had the crowd and players laughing after showing his sick colleague a red card.
Source: BBC

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:23
1
The All Blacks legend described Hugo Black as "a character", after taking the young boy up for a spin.

Video: Richie McCaw leaves boy with rare bone marrow disorder grinning from ear-to-ear after helicopter ride of a lifetime

01:15
2
The NRL star said he felt a genuine sense of devotion to the club after they helped him “revive” his career.

'It will be the Bulldogs for three years' - Foran confirms Doggies most likely destination after Warriors departure

00:40
3
The match day official had the crowd and players laughing after showing his sick colleague a red card.

Video: Unforgiving ref gives linesman RED card after he throws up on Scottish EPL sideline

4
Antrim , Ireland - 6 May 2017; Charles Piutau of Ulster in action against Isa Nacewa of Leinster during the Guinness PRO12 Round 22 match between Ulster and Leinster at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Former All Black Charles Piutau named in Barbarians team for England match

5
Marco Rojas of New Zealand

All Whites' World Cup chances gets massive boost after new FIFA rules

00:26
Mr Comey was fired today by US President by Donald Trump today after a judgement by the Department of Justice.

Watch: How Donald Trump told James Comey - 'You're FIRED'

"Today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement," Trump said in a statement.

01:58
Taranaki District Health Board says drastic measures were needed to deal with the 14-year-old.

Mother of autistic teen says health system has let her son down by locking him up under Mental Health Act

Taranaki District Health Board says drastic measures were needed to deal with the 14-year-old.

01:52
A new innovation in farming sector looking to force rethink on preference for lean meat.

Could the way this lamb is produced be a game changer?

A new innovation in farming sector looking to force rethink on preference for lean meat.

02:12
Act MP David Seymour, and others, are calling for blasphemy libel laws to be scrapped.

'It's bad to have a law that we're probably all breaking just about every God damn day' - MP

Act MP David Seymour and others are calling for blasphemy libel laws to be scrapped.

Bennett is already an associate finance minister so offers stability but Bridges offers a fresher face.

Protesters were 'more aggressive than I'd previously seen' - Paula Bennett tells court she feared repeat of Steven Joyce dildo attack

The deputy PM has taken the witness stand in Chester Borrows' careless driving case.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ