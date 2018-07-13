Red-hot Ryan Fox nails tough putt in strong start to Scottish Open

 

Ryan Fox has transferred his blistering form to the Scottish Open near Edinburgh overnight.

The Kiwi maintained his Irish form as he celebrated his surge in to the world's top 100.
Source: SKY

The Kiwi celebrated his surge in to the world's top 100 with a blazing start at the Gullane Golf Club.

Fox finished with a three-under-par 67 and is tied for 27th in a star-studded field.

American golfer Luke List was the unlikely leader after the first round as he equalled the Gullane course record with a seven-under-par 63.

List moved into the lead with his ninth birdie on the 15th hole and held it to finish the round ahead by one stroke.

He was followed by five players in a tie for second; Rickie Fowler, Lee Westwood, Robert Rock, Scott Fernandez of Spain, and Jens Dantorp of Sweden.

Masters champion Patrick Reed was part of an eight-strong group a shot further back following a 65, with Danny Willett continuing his resurgence with a 66, and Olympic champion Justin Rose returning a 67.

On a day when almost 100 players broke par, five-time major champion Phil Mickelson, who won the 2013 British Open at nearby Muirfield, could only manage a level-par 70.

Fowler raised the prospect of recording the first 59 in European Tour history after five birdies and an eagle took him to 7 under after 12 holes.

But a bogey on the 13th was followed by five straight pars as the inward nine played much harder back into the wind.

Reed also raced to the turn in 29 before coming home in 36.

