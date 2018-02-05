'It was really solid' - Ryan Fox all smiles after highest finished in European Tour

 

Revitalised New Zealand No.1 Ryan Fox believes there's better to come after his career-high third placing at the European Tour event in Kuala Lumpur.

The humble Kiwi golfer also praised winner Shubhankar Sharma for a 'seriously impressive' final round.
Source: European Tour

Fox put a shaky start to the season behind him with a consistent four days at the Maybank Championship, finishing three strokes behind winner Shubhankar Sharma of India.

It came as a relief for the 31-year-old, who had failed to finish in the top 25 at his first five starts, including a missed cut the previous week in Dubai.

"It was the best I've played for a little while," he said after closing with a six-under 66 on Sunday to follow three successive 68s.

"I drove it really solid, the ball-striking was there and I holed some putts today, so a lot to take into the rest of the season."

The result, which reaped prizemoney of 135,434 euros ($NZ231,000), bettered his successive fourth-placed finishes on the European Tour last year.

He has won four titles on lower-tiered tours - two in Australasia and two on Europe's Challenge Tour.

Among the game's longer hitters, he got a nice leg-up from his returns at the short par-five first hole at Saujana Golf and Country Club.

He shot a career-first albatross two in the third round and followed that with an eagle on Sunday to propel him close to the lead.

Otherwise, he was satisfied to have played with consistency.

"It was solid. I gave myself a bunch of chances and closed well," he said.

"Shubhankar played some amazing golf out there to shoot 10-under (62) and that is pretty hard to catch. To do it to win a golf tournament is seriously impressive."

Fox climbs more than 80 places to 14th on the Tour points race.

