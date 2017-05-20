'It was really good to just rest' - Lydia Ko firing in first round after three week LPGA break

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has marked her return from a three-week break with a bright opening round to sit in a share of eighth at the Meijer Classic in Michigan.

Lydia Ko of New Zealand hits her second shot on the eighth hole during the first round of the Kingsmill Championship, Virginia. Source: Getty

Ko offset seven birdies with just one bogey in carding six-under 65, two shots astray of outright leader Brooke Henderson (Canada).

A clutch of players including world No.4 Lexi Thompson (US) and China's Olympic bronze medallist Shanshan Feng are tied for second, one shot behind.

Ko said to play as solidly as she did in her first tournament back was a positive.

"I think the three weeks were really good to just rest both physically and mentally," she said.

"There were a lot of things going on, so it was nice to just get away from it. But I did miss it and it's definitely nice to be able to come back."

Ko's 85-week reign as world No.1 ended earlier this week when Thai golfer Ariya Jutanugarn won the Manulife Classic in Cambridge, Ontario.

Jutanugarn now has 8.78 average world ranking points to Ko's 8.34 after racking up six LPGA victories since the start of last season while Ko has been winless since July.