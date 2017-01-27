Raw: Despondent Tiger Woods biffs his club after butchering drive, tumbles down field in comeback

So far it's not been Tiger Woods day in his comeback PGA tournament in San Diego.

Teeing off on the 15th hole at the Farmers Insurance Open, after three straight bogeys, Woods' drive was hooked to the left and into the crowd.

Instantly releasing his mistake the former World No.1 threw his club down on the tee in frustration. He would later card a double bogey.

The disastrous run left Woods at five over through 17 holes, 11 shots behind tournament leader Justin Rose of England, in a tie for 137th.