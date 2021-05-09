TODAY |

Positive Covid-19 test knocks golfer DeChambeau out of Olympics

Source:  Associated Press

Golfer Bryson DeChambeau tested positive for Covid-19 before leaving the United States for the Olympics and will miss the Tokyo Games. He'll be replaced by Patrick Reed.

Bryson DeChambeau watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow. Source: Associated Press

DeChambeau, last year's U.S. Open champion, becomes the highest-profile athlete to test positive for the virus. He said he was “deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA.”

Reed was scheduled to undergo testing Sunday and Monday to clear himself to compete in Tokyo. The the first round at the Kasumigaseki Country Club is set for Thursday.

Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, is now the only two-time Olympian in the sport, which was reintroduced to the program in 2016.

Golf
Coronavirus Pandemic
Olympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Clareburt narrowly misses out on becoming NZ's first medallist in Tokyo
2
International Rugby League boss threatens sanctions if trans-Tasman Tests go ahead
3
John Campbell: Blatant self-interest of rugby's elite leaving Pacific depleted
4
Late Olympic sevens call-up spurred on by family suffering in Fiji
5
'Incredibly proud to be a Kiwi' - flagbearer David Nyika breaks down with emotion
MORE FROM
Golf
MORE

No new Covid-19 cases in community, two at border

Unvaccinated snow leopard at San Diego Zoo catches Covid-19

Two charged after hitting police horse during Sydney anti-lockdown protests

Delta variant changed approach to trans-Tasman bubble: Robertson