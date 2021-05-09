Positive Covid-19 test knocks golfer DeChambeau out of Olympics

Golfer Bryson DeChambeau tested positive for Covid-19 before leaving the United States for the Olympics and will miss the Tokyo Games. He'll be replaced by Patrick Reed.

Bryson DeChambeau watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow. Source: Associated Press

DeChambeau, last year's U.S. Open champion, becomes the highest-profile athlete to test positive for the virus. He said he was “deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA.”

Reed was scheduled to undergo testing Sunday and Monday to clear himself to compete in Tokyo. The the first round at the Kasumigaseki Country Club is set for Thursday.