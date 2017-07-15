 

Golf


NZ golfer Lydia Ko makes spectacular comeback in second round at US women's Open

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko made a great comeback in her second round at the US women's Open this morning in New Jersey after a poor start on the front nine in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Ko fired four birdies in the back nine to be in a tie for eighth position after a poor start in the second round.
Source: SKY

Ko made a shocking start making four bogies in a row on the third, fourth, fifth and sixth holes.

She was four-over after the front nine and was even for par in the competition.

Ko made another bogey on the 11th before she nailed four birdies in the back nine of the course.

The 20-year-old finished her round with one-over 73 and is in a tie for ninth in the tournament.

