NZ golfer Danny Lee slides out of contention in California

Danny Lee's steady slide down the leaderboard at the PGA Tour event in California continued in the third round, leaving the Kiwi No.2 out of contention.

Danny Lee of New Zealand plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines North in San Diego. Source: Getty

Fifteenth after the opening round for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, Lee dropped to 23rd at the midway point and is 39th with a day to play.

His one-over 73 on Saturday featured three bogeys and left him on three-under, eight shots behind Swedish leader Alex Noren.

Elsewhere, Ryan Fox, who this week usurped Lee as the highest ranked New Zealander on the world golf rankings, missed the cut in the latest European Tour event.