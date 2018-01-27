NZ golfer Danny Lee slides out of contention in California

 

Danny Lee's steady slide down the leaderboard at the PGA Tour event in California continued in the third round, leaving the Kiwi No.2 out of contention.

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 25: Danny Lee of New Zealand plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines North on January 25, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Danny Lee of New Zealand plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines North in San Diego.

Source: Getty

Fifteenth after the opening round for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, Lee dropped to 23rd at the midway point and is 39th with a day to play.

His one-over 73 on Saturday featured three bogeys and left him on three-under, eight shots behind Swedish leader Alex Noren.

Elsewhere, Ryan Fox, who this week usurped Lee as the highest ranked New Zealander on the world golf rankings, missed the cut in the latest European Tour event.

Fox shot successive rounds of 71 at the Dubai Desert Classic to be two-under, leaving him three shots short of advancing to the weekend.

