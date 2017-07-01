 

Monster long-range birdie keeps Lydia Ko in touch with leaders in Illinois

A productive round for Lydia Ko sees the Kiwi number one sitting just three shots behind the leaders at the Olympia Fields LPGA event in Illinois.

Ko started in fine fettle, with back to back birdies on the third and fourth holes, before another consecutive pair on the sixth and seventh.

A bogey on the eighth was the only blemish on the front nine as the Kiwi rocketed into contention.

However, the start of the back nine saw Ko come crashing back down, with back to back bogeys on the 10th and 11th holes leaving her at -2 for the tournament, having been as low as -5 at one point in the round.

Ko then held her nerve, not dropping another shot for the rest of the round while also registering birdies on the 16th and 18th holes to finish at -4.

She trails leaders Sei Young Kim of South Korea and USA's Danielle Kang, both sitting at -7 heading into tomorrow's third round.

