'I might read ... and chill' - Storm that's impeding Lydia Ko's US Open preparations fails to dampen her mood

Lydia Ko is remaining in high spirits despite her preparations for the upcoming US Open being significantly hindered by a subtropical storm.

Lydia Ko of New Zealand in action during day one of the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia at TPC Kuala Lumpur East Course in Kuala Lumpur. Source: Getty

Shoal Creek has been battered by more than three inches of rain in the past week due to the remnants of subtropical storm Alberto hanging over the Alabama course, forcing officials to cancel all practice rounds today.

The forecast isn't much brighter tomorrow and the NZ$7.2 million tournament begins on Friday.

But Ko is keeping calming, sharing how she's using the unexpected pass time with media today.

"I just started reading a book. So I might read ... and chill," Ko said.

"It's definitely actually nice to be able to get some time to just relax and chill out, too."

Ko did manage to squeeze in a full practice round at the start of the week and has also been seen at the driving range.

"I think it will be fine," the Kiwi golfer said.

"The US Open is not going to be easy out there. So you just have to see if it does play long, try and play smart and try and be able to come off that hole with a par. If you make a birdie, that's great, too."

Ko is scheduled to tee off at 6:04am on Friday morning in her first round.