Michael Campbell pokes fun at article naming him the most underwhelming US Open winner ever

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealander Michael Campbell has poked fun at an article in which he topped the list of the most underwhelming winners in the history of the US Open.

Michael Campbell. Source: Photosport

Golf Digest’s sharing of the 2018 article in the lead-up to this year’s tournament, which starts on Friday at Winged Foot in New York, sparked a backlash from many, including Campbell.

“Campbell won the 2005 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 via good play of his own and collapses by others. Starting the day four behind Retief Goosen,” E. Michael Johnson wrote in the piece.

“Campbell managed a one-under-par 69 while the three other golfers in the final two pairings failed to break 80.”

The 51-year-old from Titahi Bay responded in a series of humorous tweets from his home in Spain.

“After a lovely meal and a few drinks the “2005 underwhelmed US Open trophy” really opened up to me and said, Michael, I don’t care what people say you are the one for me,” he wrote with a picture of a bottle of champagne in the US Open trophy.

Campbell posted another picture with “2005 Underwelmed (sic) US Open trophy” written in paper and stuck on the trophy.

The 51-year-old won the only major title of his career at Pinehurst No.2 in 2005, beating Tiger Woods by two shots.

Lee Westwood also took a shot at the article on Twitter.

Golf
Golf
Golf
