Michael Campbell 'nervous' about return to golf at Senior PGA Championship

Michael Campbell may be a former major winner but he admits he still gets nervous heading out on the course after a lifelong career in golf.

Campbell, who stunned the world with his 2005 US Open win, came out of retirement in February to compete at the 100th New Zealand Golf Open after giving away the professional game in 2015.

The Kiwi golfer is now set to follow up that appearance with his second golf tournament since returning to the greens - at the Senior PGA Championship beginning today in New York.

Campbell became eligible to compete in the European and PGA Senior tours in March when he turned 50 and will make his debut on the scene at Oak Hill Country Club later today.

Campbell admitted on social media it'll be a nerve-wracking time.

"Will I be nervous on the 1st tee tomorrow ....YES, will I feel anxious....YES," he wrote alongside a clip of him swinging.

"But it’s important to embrace those thoughts and feelings as I’ve done before.