Michael Campbell earns best result since return to golf with tied-second finish on European Seniors tour

Michael Campbell is beginning to find his stride on the European Seniors tour after recording his best finish yet since returning to golf earlier this year.

Campbell finished in a tie for second this morning at the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship after a strong finish at London Golf Club.

The 2005 US Open winner eagled the par-five 18th to finish the tournament two shots behind winner Phillip Price from Wales at 15-under for the tournament.

South African James Kingston and Australia's Peter Lonard also finished 15-under.

Campbell returned to the greens after turning 50 earlier this year, but before today's result was struggling to find form after missing the cut on his Tour debut in New York and finishing in a tie for 81st at he Senior Open Championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes last month.

But Campbell told Golf South he was finding his stroke again.

"Turning 50 and joining the senior ranks came at a perfect time for me. I spent over 20 years on tour and needed a rest from playing and a chance to reconnect with my boys.

"My two sons were 12 and 15 when I stopped playing for a while, so it was nice to have a normal life. I would go to the groceries store and cook dinner and have a normal life.

"I'd been an absent father over the years, spending so much time away from them, so those six years I made sure I was there, especially for things like watching them play sport."

With the finish, Campbell collected NZ$55,000 and 337.5 tour ranking points.

Michael Campbell during the Champions day at the new Par 3 course at the Hills, before the 100th New Zealand Open, The Hills, Arrowtown, New Zealand. Wednesday 27 February 2019, © Photo: Michael Thomas / www.photosport.nz
Michael Campbell during the Champions day at the new Par 3 course at the Hills, before the 100th New Zealand Open. Source: Photosport
