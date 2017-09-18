 

'Magic!' - Lydia Ko nails spectacular eagle chip in third place finish to Evian Championship

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has narrowly missed out on a chance to claim the final women's Major of the year, finishing one shot behind the eventual winner at the Evian Championship in Evian-les-Bains, France.

The Kiwi number one's final round in France of two under, saw her one shot behind the eventual winner Anna Norqdvist.
Source: SKY

World number eight Ko started the day in fine fettle, with back-to-back birdies on the third and fourth holes, before a bogey on the seventh saw her finish the front nine at one under for the round, and seven under for the tournament.

However, a mixed bag on the back nine saw Ko relinquish any hope of reclaiming the title she won in 2015.

A bogey on the 13th saw Ko begin to lose sight of the leaders, before a birdie on the 14th had her back in contention.

A spectacular eagle on the 15th saw the Kiwi rocket up into a share of the lead, before a bogey to finish on the 18th meant Ko would finish in a tie for third place with Australia's Katherine Kirk and Moriya Jutanugarn of Thailand.

Ko could only watch as the two leaders, Anna Nordqvist of Sweden and Brittany Altomare of the USA, took part in a play-off to decide the champion.

Nordqvist would claim the title on the first play-off hole, hitting a bogey on the par four, with Altomare finishing with a double bogey to finish second.

