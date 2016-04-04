 

Golf


Lydia Ko's world number one ranking in danger after Texas withdrawal

World No.1 Lydia Ko has been forced to withdraw from the LPGA tournament in Texas with a viral eye infection.

New Zealander Ko pulled out before her third round at the Texas Shootout in Irving after suffering from a swollen left eye.

The injury is believed to have been exacerbated by pollen in the area,

Her agent Michael Yim said Ko's vision was affected significantly and a doctor had advised her not to wear contact lenses until the condition improved.

Ko was in a share of 32nd place on one-over at the tournament's midway point on one-over, having followed an opening 70 with a two-over 73.

Without a tournament win since July, Ko's 79-week reign as world No.1 could end on Sunday.

Second-ranked Korean So Yeon Ryu would take top spot if she records a top-two finish while third-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand would do so if victorious.

Through three rounds, Jutanugarn shares sixth place on three-under, five strokes behind Japanese leader Haru Nomura.

Ryu sits one shot behind Jutanugarn.

