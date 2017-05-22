Lydia Ko's world No. 1 ranking looks safe for another week as rivals struggle in latest LPGA event

Lydia Ko's No.1 world ranking appears safe for another week, if the first round of latest LPGA tournament in Michigan is any guide.

Lydia Ko of New Zealand hits her tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Kingsmill Championship. Source: Getty

Ko is skipping the Volvik Championship in Ann Arbor, beginning the start of a three-week break for the New Zealander.

It opens the door for second-ranked Korean So Yeon Ryu or third-ranked Thai Ariya Jutanugarn to claim top spot, with both having closed the gap considerably on Ko, who hasn't won a tournament for 10 months.

However, the pair made sluggish starts yesterday, both shooting even-par 72 to share 80th place and leave them in danger of missing the cut.

They are seven strokes behind co-leaders Stacy Lewis (USA) and Wei-Ling Hsu (Taiwan).

Ryu will become No.1 with a top-four finish on Sunday while Jutanugarn can become the first Thai to claim the throne with a top-three finish.

Ko, whose season has been solid rather than spectacular, is undergoing a mid-season break which has been a feature of other seasons in her fledgling career, with the goal of staying fresh.