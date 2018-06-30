 

Lydia Ko's shambolic Scottish Open continues as Kiwi falls below cut line

Lydia Ko's disastrous effort at the Ladies Scottish Open in East Lothian has gotten even worse, with the Kiwi well below the cut line after the second round.

Having finished her opening round at +2 and 11 shots behind the leader, Ko was facing an uphill task to even carry on into the third day in East Lothian, two shots adrift of the projected cut line.

The Kiwi's start to the day though saw her in with a shot, with a blemish free front nine, including a birdie on the eighth hole to see her at +1 for the tournament.

However, it was on the back nine that things fell apart for the Kiwi.

A bogey on the 12th hole had Ko on the back foot early on, before another on the 15th saw her score balloon out to +3 for the tournament, unable to do any better than even par for the final three holes, seeing her short of the cut.

Ko would finish at +3, trailing the leader, Tiffany Joh of the USA, by 16 shots.

Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, hits on the ninth hole during the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper Lakes Golf Club in Kildeer, Ill., Friday, June 29, 2018. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Lydia Ko. Source: Associated Press
Lydia Ko 11 shots behind leader after dreadful opening round at Ladies Scottish Open

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has made a disastrous start to the Ladies Scottish Open in East Lothian, carding a first round score of two over par to sit tied for 85th.

Beginning the day brightly, Ko birdied her second hole, before quickly wiping away her early advantage with a bogey on the third.

Another bogey on the fifth saw Ko finish her front nine at one under.

Things wouldn't improve for the Kiwi on the back nine, with another bogey, this time on the tenth, dropping her to two over.

Ko would keep her composure to shoot eight pars to finish her opening round, however the damage was already done.

The Kiwi trails the leader, Tiffany Joh of the USA, by a whopping 11 shots going into tomorrow's second round, with Ko looking an obvious contender to miss the cut.

Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, waits to hit from the 16th tee of the Lake Merced Golf Club during the first round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship golf tournament Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Lydia Ko at Lake Merced Golf Club. Source: Associated Press
