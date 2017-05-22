 

Lydia Ko's rival just three strokes shy of snatching world No.1 spot with one round left

With one round left to play at the LPGA tournament in Michigan, Thai golfer Ariya Jutanugarn is three strokes away from claiming Lydia Ko's world No.1 ranking.

WILLIAMSBURG, VA - MAY 21: Lydia Ko of New Zealand hits her tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Kingsmill Championship presented by JTBC on the River Course at Kingsmill Resort on May 21, 2017 in Williamsburg, Virginia. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

Lydia Ko of New Zealand hits her tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Kingsmill Championship.

Jutanugarn fired a third-round 68 to move into a tie for sixth at the Volvik Championship, five shots astray of leader and world No.7 Shanshan Feng of China.

Any finish better than a share of third place with one other golfer will earn Jutanugarn the world No.1 spot.

Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn hits from the tee

Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn hits from the tee

Norway's Suzann Pettersen holds third place with a three-round tally of 203 at the Travis Pointe Country Club in Ann Arbor, three strokes ahead of Jutanugarn.

Ko is skipping the event, beginning a three-week break and opening the door for world No.2 Korean So Yeon Ryu or third-ranked Jutanugarn.

Both have closed the gap considerably on Ko, who hasn't won a tournament for 10 months.

Ryu is well off the pace in Michigan, sitting on 213 for a share of 53rd place going into the final day.

