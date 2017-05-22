Lydia Ko's rival just three strokes shy of snatching world No.1 spot with one round left

With one round left to play at the LPGA tournament in Michigan, Thai golfer Ariya Jutanugarn is three strokes away from claiming Lydia Ko's world No.1 ranking.

Lydia Ko of New Zealand hits her tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Kingsmill Championship. Source: Getty

Jutanugarn fired a third-round 68 to move into a tie for sixth at the Volvik Championship, five shots astray of leader and world No.7 Shanshan Feng of China.

Any finish better than a share of third place with one other golfer will earn Jutanugarn the world No.1 spot.

Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn hits from the tee Source: Associated Press

Norway's Suzann Pettersen holds third place with a three-round tally of 203 at the Travis Pointe Country Club in Ann Arbor, three strokes ahead of Jutanugarn.

Ko is skipping the event, beginning a three-week break and opening the door for world No.2 Korean So Yeon Ryu or third-ranked Jutanugarn.

Both have closed the gap considerably on Ko, who hasn't won a tournament for 10 months.