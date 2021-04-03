TODAY |

Lydia Ko within touching distance of leader through two rounds at ANA Inspiration

Source:  1 NEWS

Lydia Ko is within striking distance of the top through two rounds of the ANA Inspiration LPGA tournament in California this weekend.

Ko is tied-sixth through two rounds, and four shots off the leader. Source: SKY

Ko is tied-sixth and five under par after a topsy-turvy second round overnight.

Entering the day two-under, Ko shot an early birdie on the second hole, before back-to-back bogeys on the sixth and seventh lost her early momentum.

Another bogey on the tenth dropped Ko to just one-under, but she made up for it immediately, firing home an eagle and a birdie on the following two holes.

A strong finish to the back-nine saw Ko finish five-under and stay within touching distance of the leader, Patty Tanatavakit of Thailand, who finished the second round nine-under.

Ko is in a six-way tie for sixth alongside Germany's Sophia Popov, England's Georgia Hall, and the South Korean trio of Inbee Park, Mirim Lee and Jin Young Ko.

Golf
