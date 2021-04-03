Lydia Ko within touching distance of leader through two rounds at ANA Inspiration

Lydia Ko is within striking distance of the top through two rounds of the ANA Inspiration LPGA tournament in California this weekend.

Ko is tied-sixth and five under par after a topsy-turvy second round overnight.

Entering the day two-under, Ko shot an early birdie on the second hole, before back-to-back bogeys on the sixth and seventh lost her early momentum.

Another bogey on the tenth dropped Ko to just one-under, but she made up for it immediately, firing home an eagle and a birdie on the following two holes.

A strong finish to the back-nine saw Ko finish five-under and stay within touching distance of the leader, Patty Tanatavakit of Thailand, who finished the second round nine-under.