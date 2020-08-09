Lydia Ko out of US Open contention after horror back nine in third round

A horror back nine has crushed Lydia Ko's hopes of victory in the second major of the year at the US Open.
Lydia Ko. Source: Associated Press
Ko had it all to do heading into the third round this morning, sitting ten shots behind leader Yuka Saso of the Philippines at four-over.
But her struggles continued, shooting five-over for the round, including a horror four consecutive holes featuring three bogeys and a double-bogey.
The result leaves Ko nine-over and sitting tied-49th with a round to play.
At the top of the table, Saso lost her lead to American Lexi Thompson, who shot five-under in the third round to take a one-shot lead.