TODAY

Lydia Ko out of US Open contention after horror back nine in third round

Source:  1 NEWS

A horror back nine has crushed Lydia Ko's hopes of victory in the second major of the year at the US Open.

Lydia Ko. Source: Associated Press

Ko had it all to do heading into the third round this morning, sitting ten shots behind leader Yuka Saso of the Philippines at four-over.

But her struggles continued, shooting five-over for the round, including a horror four consecutive holes featuring three bogeys and a double-bogey.

The result leaves Ko nine-over and sitting tied-49th with a round to play.

At the top of the table, Saso lost her lead to American Lexi Thompson, who shot five-under in the third round to take a one-shot lead.

Golf
North America
