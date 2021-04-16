TODAY |

Lydia Ko on track for second LPGA win of the year

Source:  1 NEWS

Lydia Ko remains in striking range of victory heading into the final round of the LPGA's latest event in Thailand.

Lydia Ko of New Zealand plays a tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the LPGA LOTTE Championship at Kapolei Golf Club on April 15, 2021 in Kapolei, Hawaii. Source: Getty

Ko moved to tied-fourth through three rounds, alongside Mexico's Gaby Lopez, and is just two shots behind leader Patty Tavatanakit.

The Kiwi was consistent once again, firing another five-under round to go to 16-under overall.

The Kiwi has earnt five top-10 finishes from her seven tournaments, including a drought-ending win at the LOTTE Championship last month.

Her other two results were a tie for 26th at the Kia Classic in March and her only cut missed so far this season at the LA Open last month.

