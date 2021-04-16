Lydia Ko on track for second LPGA win of the year

Lydia Ko remains in striking range of victory heading into the final round of the LPGA's latest event in Thailand.

Lydia Ko of New Zealand plays a tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the LPGA LOTTE Championship at Kapolei Golf Club on April 15, 2021 in Kapolei, Hawaii. Source: Getty

Ko moved to tied-fourth through three rounds, alongside Mexico's Gaby Lopez, and is just two shots behind leader Patty Tavatanakit.

The Kiwi was consistent once again, firing another five-under round to go to 16-under overall.

The Kiwi has earnt five top-10 finishes from her seven tournaments, including a drought-ending win at the LOTTE Championship last month.