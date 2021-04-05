Lydia Ko ties course record in scorching final round performance to finish second at ANA Inspiration

Lydia Ko has shot a remarkable final round to nearly pull off a historic come-from-behind victory at ANA Inspiration this morning, a performance some have described as the greatest ever in the final round of a major.

The Kiwi golfer entered the final day eight shots behind leader Patty Tavatanakit and tied in seventh position, but shot an incredible ten-under in the final round to push her Thai rival right to the end.

Ko started the day in red-hot form, nailing two birdies and an eagle through the first four holes.

Three more birdies in the front nine followed, rocketing her up the leaderboard and suddenly in contention for an astonishing third major title.

Two more birdies on holes ten and 11 moved her to 15-under and just two shots behind Tavatanakit with seven holes still to play.

The Kiwi's performance caught the attention of many in golfing circles, including Danish golfer Thomas Bjorn, who thought Ko may have had the best final round performance in a major in history.

Ko sunk one more birdie on the 15th to go to 16-under, but Tavatanakit matched it to remain two shots in front.

Ko could only maintain par over the final three holes, but that was still good enough to tie a course record, and remind the world of her unbelievable talent.

"I don't think there was an exact moment where I felt like this was a good one," Ko said of her stunning final round performance.

"I got off to a really good start...I think i got a couple lucky breaks but overall my game was really solid and I felt like I gave myself a good run at it.

"I think it just shows it doesn't matter how back you are you can always go for it. As long as you have one hole in front of you, there’s always a chance to make birdie or eagle. I think I just have to be patient.

"I feel like my game is trending in the right direction. I really just tried to have fun out there and I think that's a key thing for me."