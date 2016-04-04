Lydia Ko tied for 22nd after underwhelming first round in Thailand

World number one Lydia Ko has made a watchful start at the Honda LPGA event in Chonburi, Thailand.

Lydia Ko off the tee Source: Getty

Ko made a quick start, with a birdie on the third hole before picking up another on the fifth, only to come back down with a bogey on the seventh.

A birdie on the eighth saw her finish the front nine holes with a score of -2.

The Kiwi star looked to be set for a good finish, holing another birdie on the 10th before another bogey on the 13th again saw her start to slip away from the leaders.

A late birdie on the 16th was cancelled out by a bogey on the 17th as Ko finished the back nine, and the first round, with a -2 score of 70.