Lydia Ko takes out LOTTE Championship in Hawaii recording first win in three years

Lydia Ko has broken a three year winless drought to take out the LOTTE Championship in Hawaii today, after shooting a 7-under 65 to finish with a 7-stroke lead overall.

Lydia Ko of New Zealand plays a tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the LPGA LOTTE Championship at Kapolei Golf Club on April 15, 2021 in Kapolei, Hawaii. Source: Getty

Ko looked unstoppable on the fourth and final day at the Kapolei golf course, shooting yet another bogey-free round and amassing seven birdies.

The 23-year-old consistently performed off the tee finding fairways with ease and exuding confidence throughout.

Ko went into the final day with America's Nelly Korda close behind sitting one-shot off the pace however her day unraveled with three bogeys on the low-scoring course, while Ko tore ahead.

Korda would come back to reclaim a share of second place however Ko's efforts in the previous rounds and an immaculate final round kept the lead well out of reach for the rest of the field.

It is Ko's first LPGA Tour event win since 2018 however, with her run of form so far this year, it was only a matter of time.