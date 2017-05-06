 

Lydia Ko survives second match, advances into last 16 in Mexico

Lydia Ko has endured a tense win over American Jennifer Song to advance to the last 16 at the LPGA Tour's match play tournament in Mexico City.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 05: Lydia Ko of New Zealand approaches the twelth green during the second round of the Citibanamex Lorena Ochoa Match Play Presented by Aeromexico and Delta at Club De Golf Mexico on May 5, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico.

New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko.

Source: Getty

Kiwi world No.1 Ko won her second-round match 1-up and will next face 20th-ranked Norwegian Suzann Pettersen at the Lorena Ochoa Match Play event.

After taking an early lead with an eagle on the second hole, Ko fell behind after world No.68 Song won the seventh and 10th holes with birdies.

The 20-year-old New Zealander reclaimed the lead by winning the 11th, 12th and 15th holes while Song won the 14th.

Two of Ko's leading rivals, Thai Ariya Jutanugarn and Korean Inbee Park, are also through to the last 16, after notching their second wins.

