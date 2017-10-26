Lydia Ko surges up LPGA leaderboard with flawless third round in Singapore

Lydia Ko produced her best round of the season with a five-under 67 to surge into a share of 12th with a round to play at the LPGA tournament in Singapore.

Lydia Ko of New Zealand in action during day one of the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia at TPC Kuala Lumpur East Course in Kuala Lumpur. Source: Getty

New Zealander Ko climbed 15 places at the Women's World Championship event although she still has eight shots to make up on American leader Nelly Korda.

A flawless third round yesterday featured five birdies in a confidence boost for the former world No.1 after solid but unspectacular efforts in her season-opening events in Australia and Thailand.