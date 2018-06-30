 

Lydia Ko surges up leaderboard during second round of Women's PGA Championship

Lydia Ko has produced a six-under 66 in the second round of the Women’s PGA Championships to surge up the leaderboard.

Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, hits on the ninth hole during the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper Lakes Golf Club in Kildeer, Ill., Friday, June 29, 2018. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Lydia Ko.

Source: Associated Press

She was at risk of missing the cut at Kemper Lakes Golf Club in Illinois having started the day at two-over but she matched the round of the championship.

The round left her trailing clubhouse leaders So Yeon Ryu, Brooke Henderson, and Sung Hyon Park by two shots.

Ko started with a birdie and hit three in a row at the 11th, 12th and 13th as part of eight for the round.

"I had a bit of confidence coming into this week because of the two top 10s. Confidence is a huge thing for me. When I have confidence, I'm able to execute a little better."

