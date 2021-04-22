Lydia Ko suffers rough first round days after breaking winning drought

Less than a week after breaking her three-year winning drought with a magnificent win in Hawaii, Lydia Ko has struggled in the first round of the Los Angeles Open, carding a seven-over 78.

The 23-year-old shot two double bogeys, four bogeys and a solitary birdie to put her in a tie for 135th, 14 shots off the lead.

It was a stark contrast to her performance last week, where she dominated the LOTTE Championship in Hawaii and won by seven shots.