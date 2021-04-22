TODAY |

Lydia Ko suffers rough first round days after breaking winning drought

Source:  1 NEWS

Less than a week after breaking her three-year winning drought with a magnificent win in Hawaii, Lydia Ko has struggled in the first round of the Los Angeles Open, carding a seven-over 78.

Ko carded a seven-over 78 in the opening round of the LA Open. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

The 23-year-old shot two double bogeys, four bogeys and a solitary birdie to put her in a tie for 135th, 14 shots off the lead.

It was a stark contrast to her performance last week, where she dominated the LOTTE Championship in Hawaii and won by seven shots.

It was her first LPGA Tour victory since 2018 and came off the back of a second-place finish at the ANA Inspiration major earlier this month.

