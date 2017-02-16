 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

Golf


Lydia Ko struggles in third round of women's Australian Open

Associated Press

American Lizette Salas shot a 2-under 71 today to take a two-stroke lead over two Australians and a Thai golfer heading into the final round of the Women's Australian Open at Royal Adelaide.

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 16: Lydia Ko of New Zealand lines up a putt during round one of the ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open at Royal Adelaide Golf Club on February 16, 2017 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)

Lydia Ko of New Zealand lines up a putt during round one of the Women's Australian Open at Royal Adelaide Golf Club

Salas, who had a 10-under total of 209, was 1 over after the front nine, but rescued her round with back-to-back birdies on the 14th and 15th holes and another on the par-5 17th.

Australian Olympian Su Oh had the round of the day, a 68, and was tied for second with 36-hole leader Sarah Jane Smith (74) and Pornanong Phatlum (73).

No. 1-ranked Lydia Ko of New Zealand was at even par after a 73 today, as was Canada's Brooke Henderson.

Ko has a new coach, caddie and equipment.

"It takes time to get used to, but with the clubs actually, it hasn't really taken a long time," Ko said.

"Straight away I had a rough idea how far it was going and the flight itself. It's something that I can trust, even though it's only my first tournament with them."

Defending champion Haru Nomura of Japan had a second consecutive 69 and was in a group tied for seventh, four strokes behind.

No. 2-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand, the LPGA's Player of the Year and a five-time winner in 2016, shot a 71 and was at 4-under. Michelle Wie shot 76 and was at 2-under, eight strokes behind.

