Lydia Ko struggles in second round of US Open, falls back to tie for 36th

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has fallen back in the pack after a tough second day at the US Women's Open in San Francisco today.
After two rounds Ko sits at four-over for the tournament, 10 shots behind leader Yuka Saso from the Philippines and five shots outside the top 10.
Ko entered today's action even-par after a rollercoaster first round but her late collapse from yesterday appeared to carry over to today as she notched up another three bogeys as well as two double bogeys on a cold day in California.
The former World No.1 minimised some of the blemishes with a three birdies thoughout the round on holes two, 10 and 15 but still dropped to a tie for 36th at four-over.
Fellow Kiwi Amelia Garvey, playing in her first professional tournament, shot an eight-over 79 with two double bogeys, five bogeys and a birdie which saw her miss the cut at 11-over overall.