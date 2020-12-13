Lydia Ko struggles in second round of US Open, falls back to tie for 36th

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has fallen back in the pack after a tough second day at the US Women's Open in San Francisco today.

Lydia Ko hits off the first tee during the third round of the US Women's Open golf tournament, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Houston. Source: Associated Press

After two rounds Ko sits at four-over for the tournament, 10 shots behind leader Yuka Saso from the Philippines and five shots outside the top 10.

Ko entered today's action even-par after a rollercoaster first round but her late collapse from yesterday appeared to carry over to today as she notched up another three bogeys as well as two double bogeys on a cold day in California.

The former World No.1 minimised some of the blemishes with a three birdies thoughout the round on holes two, 10 and 15 but still dropped to a tie for 36th at four-over.