TODAY |

Lydia Ko struggles in second round of US Open, falls back to tie for 36th

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has fallen back in the pack after a tough second day at the US Women's Open in San Francisco today.

Lydia Ko hits off the first tee during the third round of the US Women's Open golf tournament, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Houston. Source: Associated Press

After two rounds Ko sits at four-over for the tournament, 10 shots behind leader Yuka Saso from the Philippines and five shots outside the top 10.

Ko entered today's action even-par after a rollercoaster first round but her late collapse from yesterday appeared to carry over to today as she notched up another three bogeys as well as two double bogeys on a cold day in California.

The former World No.1 minimised some of the blemishes with a three birdies thoughout the round on holes two, 10 and 15 but still dropped to a tie for 36th at four-over.

Fellow Kiwi Amelia Garvey, playing in her first professional tournament, shot an eight-over 79 with two double bogeys, five bogeys and a birdie which saw her miss the cut at 11-over overall.

Golf
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:36
Next Level: Speed-obsessed innovator trying to build world's fastest single seater car in North Canterbury
2
Young Crusader Leicester Fainga'anuku not fussed over All Blacks bolter status
3
Blues down Reds, leaving them a bonus-point win away from historic final
4
Crusaders denied bonus point by Force, putting dent in NZ champion’s trans-tasman title hopes
5
Gemma and Richie McCaw welcome second daughter, Grace
MORE FROM
Golf
MORE
00:38

Production on Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 halted after positive Covid-19 test

Lydia Ko in the hunt after first day at US Open despite late round collapse

Shrinking giants: Critically endangered whale species getting tinier, and humans to blame

Queen makes plans to meet with US President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle next week