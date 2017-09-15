 

Lydia Ko spared as rain ruins first day of Evian Championship in France

Lydia Ko's bid for victory at the Evian Championship will take place over 54 holes.

The Kiwi was +1 after four holes before the weather wiped out the first round.
The final women's major of the year succumbed to poor weather after significant rain, strong winds and wet course conditions forced the cancellation of the first round at Evian-les-Bains, France.

New Zealander Ko had played a handful of holes when play was abandoned.

Scores from all golfers who made it on course are wiped from the leaderboard, with play beginning anew on Friday.

LPGA commissioner Mike Whan says fairness was at the heart of their ruling.

"While we did not make this decision lightly, we believe that this is the right decision - to have the fairest, most competitive tournament for all players in this field," he said.

"We are happy and encouraged with how well the golf course is handling the weather, and it should set up for another amazing Evian finish."

After tomorrow's second round, a cut will be made and the top 70 players and ties will advance to the final round on Sunday.

