Lydia Ko sneaks into top 10 at LPGA Singapore event despite double-bogey in final round

late double-bogey has wrecked Lydia Ko's final-round attack on the lead at the LPGA tournament in Singapore.

BEDMINSTER, NJ - JULY 15: Lydia Ko of New Zealand shoots from the 18th fairway during the US Women's Open round three at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Lydia Ko

Source: Getty

Sitting in a share of 12th going into the final round at the Women's World Championship, Ko was seven under the card and two strokes off the lead going into the last eight holes on Sunday (NZT).

However, her charge was halted by a double bogey at the par-five 16th and although she regrouped to par the last two holes, her chance was lost.

Her five-under 67 also included five birdies and an eagle.

Ko finished in a share of 10th place with four others, 12 under the card and five shots astray of winner Michelle Wie (US).

