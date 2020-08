Another poor final round has ruined any chances of Lydia Ko winning the Scottish Open.

Lydia Ko. Source: Associated Press

The New Zealander has finished -1 in a tie for 12th at the latest LPGA tour event in Aberdeen.

Ko started the day in a share of fourth, but carded a three over par 74 to end four shots behind the victor, Stacey Lewis.

The American won in a playoff after four players finished on five under par.